Canaccord Genuity Cuts Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$4.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

XEBEF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 120,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

