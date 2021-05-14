Canaccord Genuity Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $229.66 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a one year low of $128.52 and a one year high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 252.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 98.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 610,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 302,264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 44.9% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 5,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 534,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.