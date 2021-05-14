Canaccord Genuity Trims Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price to $30.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Skillz has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.93.

Get Skillz alerts:

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $39,061,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,600,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,090,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $4,600,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.