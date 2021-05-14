Canaccord Genuity Trims Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Target Price to $8.00

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $71,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.