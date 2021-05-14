Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canada Goose by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $7,330,000. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $3,721,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

