Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at CIBC

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. 104,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,411. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $24,229,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $17,299,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 5,073.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 497,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after buying an additional 423,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

