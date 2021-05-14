Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

