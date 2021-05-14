Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.13.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.41. 314,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,977. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$26.05 and a 1 year high of C$62.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 73.84.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

