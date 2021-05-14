Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$130.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$130.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$131.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$126.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.74. The stock has a market cap of C$59.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$78.53 and a 52-week high of C$131.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

