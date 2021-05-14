Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down to $38.11

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.11, but opened at $36.79. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 31,881 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CSIQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after acquiring an additional 664,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 254,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

