Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$240.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities to C$240.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTC.A. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$203.44.

CTC.A stock traded down C$1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$211.33. The company had a trading volume of 60,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,869. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$93.50 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$190.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$173.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

