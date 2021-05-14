Cancom (ETR:COK) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

Cancom (ETR:COK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cancom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.86 ($71.60).

Shares of COK opened at €47.21 ($55.54) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

