Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.20.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $89.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cantel Medical by 149.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.