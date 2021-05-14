Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $299,952.59 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $24,562.50.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00.

Cardlytics stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.64. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 178.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.