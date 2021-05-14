Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $255,748.32 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 2,544 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $255,748.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,432.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kirk Somers sold 5,032 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $494,293.36.

On Monday, April 12th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $927,612.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $1,074,192.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,289,400.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

