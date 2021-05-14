Caren L. Mason Sells 107,000 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $106.27 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 576.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 49.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 38,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.