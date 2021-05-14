CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,268,531 shares in the company, valued at $35,163,679.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $2,726,298 over the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 1,033,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

