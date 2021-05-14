Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 25.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.77. 2,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $45.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

