Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 17,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.