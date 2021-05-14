Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $350.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.00.

NYSE CVNA opened at $223.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $14,782,457.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $678,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total value of $4,573,988.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,032 shares of company stock worth $265,650,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 54.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 513,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 7.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 664.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250,936 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 683.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 213.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

