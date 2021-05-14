CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Releases Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 37,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,752. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $204.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.