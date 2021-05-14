CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $587.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

