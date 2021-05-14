Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $230.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $240.07 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

