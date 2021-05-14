Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $303.00 at Evercore ISI

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $240.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.97 and its 200-day moving average is $200.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

