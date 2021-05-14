Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.31. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 15,500 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 140,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,794.50.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

