Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.31. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 15,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 140,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463,178 shares in the company, valued at C$115,794.50.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

