CCG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,756. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average of $242.39.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

