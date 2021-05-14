CCG Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.23. 437,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,850,020. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

