CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCDBF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

CCL Industries stock remained flat at $$58.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

