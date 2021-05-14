CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to C$79.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF remained flat at $$58.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.