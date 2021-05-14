CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCL.B. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.67 on Friday, hitting C$68.95. 90,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.48. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$39.03 and a twelve month high of C$72.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44.

In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,268,133. Insiders have sold a total of 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437 in the last ninety days.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.