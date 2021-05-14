CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches One Day Volume of $146,445.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 45% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $2.70 million and $146,445.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00091523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $594.90 or 0.01176661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00114182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063400 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

