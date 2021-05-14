Celo (CELO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.49 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $4.86 or 0.00009608 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $26.49 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00089241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.00607349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00234506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.30 or 0.01130250 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $616.38 or 0.01217304 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.