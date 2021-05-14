Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.68 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Celsius by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,744,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Celsius by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

