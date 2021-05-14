Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of CELH opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. Celsius has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

