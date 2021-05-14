Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $169.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

