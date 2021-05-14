Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $126,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.34. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.43 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

