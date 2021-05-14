Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

