Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 21,946 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,001.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

XPH stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

