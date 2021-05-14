Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 125,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 120,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

HYFM stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

