Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $141,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Biogen by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $281.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

