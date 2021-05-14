Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.39 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.