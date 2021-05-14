Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$10.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$10.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CSFB reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.32.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.82. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.