Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $62.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CENTA. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.