Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.76

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.76 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 55.30 ($0.72). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 55.04 ($0.72), with a volume of 18,731,880 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 62.86 ($0.82).

Get Centrica alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.