Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPYYY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

