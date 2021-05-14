Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 1,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,180. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

