Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,001.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,397 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

