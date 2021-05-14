Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN opened at $76.87 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

