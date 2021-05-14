CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $56.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

CEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $936.47 million, a PE ratio of 4,105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. CEVA has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in CEVA by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

